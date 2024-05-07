St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets, May 7th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (15-20) dropped game one of their home series against the New York Mets (17-18) on Monday night as the offense continues to sputter. Kyle Gibson had a quality start for St. Louis once again, and after the Cardinals rallied to tie the game in the 6th inning, reliever Andrew Kittredge gave up a solo home run to Brandon Nimmo, which ended up being the winning run of the game.
The Cardinals will try and stave off a series loss tonight and attempt to salvage this series after losing five of their last six games. Consecutive series losses to the Tigers and White Sox have the Cardinals spinning as a club and desperate for answers.
To this point, the club has still be reluctant to make any significant changes to their coaching staff, something that continues to be advocated for as the club's offense struggles. The talent is there for this lineup to be one of the best units in baseball, but time and time again they cannot push more than three runs across the plate.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (2-4, 5.68 ERA) will look to keep the Mets' lineup in check for St. Louis tonight, and he found success doing so on 4/26 as he held them to just two runs in 5.2 innings of work. It's been an up-and-down season for Mikolas thus far, as it feels like from start to start he either loses the game early or gives the Cardinals offense a chance to win the game.
- Jose Butto (0-2, 2.57 ERA) makes his second start against the Cardinals this year, and in his last outing, the Cardinals' offense was able to rough him up a little. Butto covered 5.2 innings but gave up four runs, and the Cardinals bats really need to find similar success today to prove that they are turning things around. Butto was excellent in his last start against the Cubs.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, May 7th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Alec Burleson
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Brandon Crawford
- CF Michael Siani
New York Mets starting lineup, May 7th
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Starling Marte
- SS Francisco Lindor
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF DJ Stewart
- DH J.D. Martinez
- 3B Brett Baty
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- C Tomas Nido
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- Mets fans can watch the broadcast on SNY
- Comcast recently dropped Bally Sports, so if you have them as a cable provider, you are no longer able to watch their broadcast.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network. The Spanish broadcast can be listened to on WIJR AM 880.
- Mets fans can listen to the game on WCBS 880 or WINS 92.3 FM HD2