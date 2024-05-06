St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets, May 6th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (15-19) will begin their second series of the year against the New York Mets (16-18) on Monday night after a frustrating series loss against the Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals are hoping this is the series their offense gets rolling against a team they took two of three from in New York recently.
Even with a lot of noise this weekend regarding the job status of hitting coach Turner Ward and the continued lackluster performance from the Cardinals' offense, the only notable change made to the lineup today was inserting Jose Fermin into the lead-off spot. The Cardinals continue to back Ward and the rest of the coaching staff, but it will become even more difficult to do so if the offense does not get going this series.
The club did place Giovanny Gallegos on the injured list today and added reliever Chris Roycroft to replace him on the roster. Gallegos could not record an out in his last two appearances while giving up seven runs, forcing the Cardinals to make some kind of change there.
Probable starting pitchers
- The Cardinals are sending Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.79 ERA) to the mound tonight in hopes that he can continue his run of quality starts. Gibson has made six starts this season for St. Louis, four of them quality starts, and in all six of them he's gone at least six innings for the club. After a bullpen game on Sunday, the Cardinals could really use length out of Gibson once again, but with how their offense has looked, they also need to put up a lot of zeros.
- Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.07 ERA) will toe the rubber tonight for the Mets, who's also had himself a really nice season thus far in his new uniform. Manaea hasn't given the Mets the length that Gibson has given St. Louis thus far (he's reached six innings pitched just once this year), but he's allowed two runs or less in all but one start thus far.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, May 6th
- 2B Jose Fermin
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- CF Dylan Carlson
- DH Ivan Herrera
- LF Brendan Donovan
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Lars Nootbaar
New York Mets starting lineup, May 6th
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Starling Marte
- SS Francisco Lindor
- 1B DJ Stewart
- DH J.D. Martinez
- 3B Brett Baty
- 2B Joey Wendle
- LF Jeff McNeil
- C Tomas Nido
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- You catch the Mets broadcast on SNY
- Comcast recently dropped Bally Sports, so if you have them as a cable provider, you are no longer able to watch their broadcast.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network. The Spanish broadcast can be listened to on WIJR AM 880.
- Mets fans can listen to the game on WCBS 880 or WINS 92.3 FM HD2