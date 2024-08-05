St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets August 5th
The Cardinals have a critical one-game matchup with the New York Mets on Monday that will have major implications on the NL Wild Card race.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (57-56) just dropped three of four at Wrigley Field to the Chicago Cubs, and now head home for a quick single-game matchup against the New York Mets (58-53) to make up a game that had been postponed earlier this year.
While the Cardinals have had one of the best records in baseball since Mother's Day, so have the Mets, and they have continued to make things interesting in the National League Wild Card Race with their resurgence this summer. The Mets are currently 1.5 games back of the third Wild Card and 1.5 games above the Cardinals in the standings, so a win for St. Louis today would be huge as they look to push themselves back into playoff positioning down the stretch.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallnate (4-5, 4.04 ERA) is tasked with stopping the bleeding for the Cardinals on Monday. Ever since he entered the rotation at the end of May, he has been one of the Cardinals' best-starting pitchers and will look to continue his strong form against this surging Mets team. The key for Pallante on Monday will be pounding the strike zone and getting as many groundballs as possible while trusting the defense behind him.
- Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.50 ERA) is the starting pitcher for the Mets on Monday. The Cardinals' struggles against left-handed pitching continued on Sunday as Justin Steele mostly shut down their lineup, and so that unit will need to bounce back in a big way on Monday and put up runs on the veteran southpaw. Nolan Arenado, Tommy Pham, and Willson Contreras have been excellent against Manaea in their careers thus far.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 5th
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Tommy Pham
- DH Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Alec Burleson
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
New York Mets starting lineup, August 5th
- SS Francisco Lindor
- RF Tyrone Taylor
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- DH J.D. Martinez
- 1B Pete Alonso
- 3B Jose Iglesias
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- C Francisco Alvarez
- CF Harrison Bader
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 4:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and SNY.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Mets fans can listen to their broadcast on WCBS 880, WINS 92.3 FM HD2