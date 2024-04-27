St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets, April 27th
The St. Louis Cardinals are going for a series win this afternoon against the New York Mets.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (12-14) started their series against the New York Mets (13-12) strong with a 4-2 victory on Friday night and are looking to secure the series victory this afternoon in New York.
The offense for the Cardinals came solely off the home run ball, something they desperately need to get going as the season plays on. Alec Burleson hit a three-run bomb in the second inning to give the Cardinals an early lead and Willson Contreras added on a solo shot in the third inning, but the offense went quiet after that. Miles Mikolas was able to cover 5.2 innings while only surrendering one run, and manager Oli Marmol was able to trust their high-leverage arms to finish the game strong.
The offensive woes have continued for the Cardinals, but it is encouraging that they were able to get two home runs in Friday's game. There is precedent for top offenses going through prolonged struggles like St. Louis has, but they need to get it going soon. It would also help their bullpen out tremendously if the Cardinals were able to give their high-leverage guys a rest in a winning effort.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (2-1, 1.04 ERA) makes his fourth start in a Cardinals uniform on Saturday and has been dynamite thus far, allowing just two runs total in his first 17.1 innings of work this year. He's been producing swings and misses at an elite level as well (23 strikeouts) and limiting base runners (0.87 WHIP). The Cardinals' offense continues to struggle, so another elite performance may be needed from Gray, who's truly cemented himself as an ace in this league.
- On the mound for the Mets is right-hander Adrian Houser (0-2, 7.45 ERA), someone the Cardinals know very well from his seven seasons with the Brewers. Things have not gone well for Houser so far in 2024, so the Cardinals need to take advantage of his struggles and get their offense going. Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman have great career numbers off of Houser, while Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado have struggled.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 27th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- C Willson Contreras
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Alec Burleson
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Masyn Winn
- CF Michael Siani
New York Mets starting lineup, April 27th
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- SS Francisco Lindor
- 1B Pete Alonso
- DH J.D. Martinez
- RF DJ Stewart
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- 3B Brett Baty
- C Omar Narvaez
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 3:05 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will once again be nationally televised on FOX.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the radio broadcast on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM and the Cardinals Radio Network
- The Mets radio broadcast will be on WCBS 880 or WINS 92.3 FM HD2