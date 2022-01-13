St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mariners, September 6

The St. Louis Cardinals (71-69) are playing good baseball as of late and are now set to take on the Seattle Mariners (71-70) as they hope for a miracle playoff push down the stretch.

Even as there was big news today regarding the future of the Cardinals' front office, the club is still very much in "win-now" mode, even as their playoff chances sit below 2% with time winding down. St. Louis has played well as of late, but the problem is that they do not control their own destiny and the teams above them in the standings are playing as well or better than the Cardinals are.

Losing another series or especially getting swept this weekend could end their postseason pursuits, but for now, every day is a must-win game for the Cardinals.

Probable starting pitchers

Eric Fedde (8-8, 3.43 ERA) gets the ball for the Cardinals to start tonight's game, and two of his last three starts with St. Louis have been more of what they expected out of him. His last outing in New York went poorly (4 ER in 5.1 IP), but his start in Minnesota (1 ER in 6.0 IP) and against Milwaukee (2 ER in 5.2 IP) gave fans hope that Fedde can be that quality middle of the rotation starter next season.

Bryce Miller (10-8, 3.30 ERA) is one of the more dynamic and exciting young arms in today's game on a Mariners' staff that arguably has the best young pitching in baseball. Miller has been especially good as of late, posting a 2.97 ERA in his last seven starts. The Cardinals' offense will have their hands full with Miller and the Seattle bullpen today.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, September 6th

SS Masyn Winn DH Alec Burleson 1B Paul Goldschmidt 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Brendan Donovan LF Lars Nootbaar RF Jordan Walker C Pedro Pages CF Michael Siani

Seattle Mariners starting lineup, September 6th

RF Victor Robles CF Julio Rodriguez C Cal Raleigh LF Randy Arozarena 1B Luke Raley DH Justin Turner SS J.P. Crawford 2B Dylan Moore 3B Josh Rojas

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on ROOTNW

How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network

The Mariners radio broadcast is on KIRO 710