St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Dodgers, August 18th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (61-62) finally ended their losing skid last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52), taking them down by a final score of 5-2. Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado all contributed to the scoring for St. Louis, and which now marks two straight games where their offense put up five or more runs.
The biggest story of the night was the performance St. Louis got from right-handed starter Andre Pallante. Pallante has been a huge addition to this rotation ever since he entered it back in late May, and has able to hold the Dodgers' lineup to just two runs over seven innings of work last night. JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley locked down the eighth and ninth innings for St. Louis, finishing out a solid evening of Cardinal baseball.
Times have been tough for the Cardinals as of late, and if they really want to get back into contention, they need to keep that momentum going.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA) is on the mound for St. Louis this afternoon and is looking to right the ship after what has been a dissapointing summer for him production-wise. While the underlying numbers indicate he will be back to performing at a high level soon, he actually needs to do that if he wants to win over fans. The big then for Gray today will be limiting the long ball, as that is what has gotten him into trouble this year.
- Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA) gets the start against the Cardinals today. Kershaw has had some notable blow-up starts against the Cardinals in his career, but St. Louis has really struggled against left-handed pitching this season. The Cardinals are sending out a right-handed heavy lineup to face the future Hall of Famer, and they will have a variety of left-handed bats they can turn to off the bench late in the game when they face the bullpen.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 18th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Willson Contreras
- LF Tommy Pham
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- RF Jordan Walker
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup, August 18th
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- RF Mookie Betts
- 2B Gavin Lux
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- SS Miguel Rojas
- CF Kevin Kiermaier
- 1B Enrique Hernandez
- C Austin Barnes
- SS Nick Ahmed
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or SportsNet LA
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Dodgers radio broadcast will be on the Dodgers Radio Network AM570, KTNQ 1020