St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Dodgers, August 17th
By Josh Jacobs
Let's try this again. The St. Louis Cardinals (60-62) are now two games below .500 and are seeing the window of opportunity continue to shrink as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51) tonight at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals, if we are being honest, look like a team that will be heading toward a top 10 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft at this rate, but there is still a sliver of hope that they can get back into this race. It will require them to go on a run though, and it has to start now.
The Dodgers stormed back to beat the Cardinals last night after St. Louis took a 4-2 lead. The Dodgers up five runs in the very next inning to take a 7-4 lead, and hung on by a score of 7-6. The Cardinals have to get wins right now, so no matter how encouraging the evening was for some parts of this team, none of it matters anymore if they aren't finishing the night with a win.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA) will make the start for St. Louis and has been their best starter since he joined the rotation in late May. Over his last seven starts, Pallante has a 3.38 ERA over 40 innings of work. Pallante historically fairs better against lefties, so we'll see if he is able to keep guys like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in check while not allowing much damage to their right-handed bats.
- Bobby Miller (1-2, 8.07 ERA) is back with the Dodgers tonight after he has spent the last month and a half in Triple-A trying to figure out what is going on with his arsenal. He struck out 11 Cardinal batters in his first start of the season on March 29th, but since then, things have gone horrible for Miller. Miller has been roughed up in his seven minor league starts as well, posting a 6.75 ERA in those seven starts.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 17th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Victor Scott II
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup, August 17th
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- RF Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- 2B Gavin Lux
- SS Miguel Rojas
- LF Andy Pages
- CF Kevin Kiermaier
- 3B Enrique Hernandez
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired nationally on FOX.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Dodgers radio broadcast will be on the Dodgers Radio Network AM570, KTNQ 1020