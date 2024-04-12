St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 12
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the reigning National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in Phoenix.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals open up their second West Coast road trip in the month of April against the reigning National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are coming into the series 6-7 on the year, dropping two of three games at home against the Philadelphia Phillies this week. The Diamondbacks also enter today's contest with a 6-7 record, so one team will be able to walk away from this series with a winning record. Cardinals' star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be looking to get his season on track against the organization he debuted with.
Probable starting pitchers
- Steven Matz is expected to make his third start of the year for St. Louis in the first game of the series. Matz has only covered 10.1 innings thus far on the season but does so with a 1.74 ERA and will look to continue his run of success against Arizona's lineup. The Cardinals don't expect Matz to go deep into games, but they do hope he is highly effective in his five or six innings of work, allowing the bullpen to shut the door from there.
- The Diamondbacks will be looking to second-year starter Brandon Pfaadt, who is off to a rough start to his 2024 season, posting a 5.06 ERA in his 10.2 innings of work. Pfaadt had a tough time in the regular season for Arizona last season as well but was one of their breakout stars in October during their run to the World Series. The Cardinals have not faced Pfaadt before, but Brandon Crawford does have two at-bats against Pfaadt from his time with the Giants last year, going 0-2 in their matchups.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 12th
- DH Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Willson Contreras
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- RF Jordan Walker
- SS Masyn Winn
- CF Victor Scott II
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, April 12th
- 2B Ketel Marte
- CF Corbin Carroll
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 1B Christian Walker
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- RF Randal Grichuk
- DH Blaze Alexander
- SS Kevin Newman
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 8:40 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Diamondbacks will broadcast the game on ESPN Phoenix 620 and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM