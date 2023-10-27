3 things the Cardinals can learn from the Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made an unexpected run to the World Series. What can the St. Louis Cardinals learn from them?
Youth
The average age of a player for the Diamondbacks this year was 28.5 years old. The average age for a Cardinal this year was 29.6 years old. While one year doesn't seem to be much different, the teams were 5 positions away from each other in all of baseball just last year.
Youth won't necessarily lead a team to the playoffs, and veterans won't either; a combination of both is ideal for a team. The best teams have wily veterans, stars in their primes, and young players with athleticism and drive. The Diamondbacks have a good combination of these items, particularly young players.
Of the 9 players on the Diamondbacks who have the most playing time this year, 4 of them have 1 year or less of service time in the majors. Their 4 bench players according to Roster Resource all have 1 year or less of service time. The third-best starting pitcher in their playoff rotation is a rookie. Three of their key bullpen pieces are all rookies. Suffice it to say, the Diamondbacks are a young team with various rookies making key contributions in the playoffs.
The Cardinals have 4 players with 1 year or less of service time making contributions at the major league level as well. However, their top three starting pitchers all have at least 4 years of service time in the majors, and virtually none of their bullpen pieces have less than 1 year of service time accrued. The Cardinals would be wise to follow in the footsteps of the Diamondbacks and lean into the youth infusion that is happening across baseball.