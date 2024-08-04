St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Cubs, August 4th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (57-54) pulled a rabbit out of their hat on Saturday by taking down their rival Chicago Cubs (54-59) by a score of 5-4. The Cardinals were down 4-1 entering the top of the 8th inning, and a truly embarrassing string of defensive events by the Cubs allowed St. Louis to tie up the game and eventually take the lead in the 9th inning.
The blunders started when Brendan Donovan hit a tough ground ball to new Cubs' third baseman Isaac Parades, who tried to be a hero with his throw to first base, and his error allowed Alec Burleson to score while putting both Willson Contreras and Donovan in scoring position. The next at-bat, Nolan Arenado hit a high fly ball just behind the second base bag in center field. While it looked like an easy pop-up for second baseman Nico Hoerner, rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong called off Hoerner, the ball dropped, and both Contreras and Donovan scored to tie the game.
In the top of the 9th, Tommy Pham hit a lead-off triple off the left field wall, and then Lars Nootbaar was able to drive him in on a sacrifice fly ball, and Ryan Helsley had no problems closing down the Cubs in the bottom of the inning to secure at least one win in this weekend series.
The Cardinals have a chance to salvage a split tonight, but it won't be easy.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (8-8, 4.99 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals tonight, and Mikolas may have caught a huge break in the Cardinals' final matchup with the Cubs this season. Known Cardinal killer Ian Happ is noticeably absent from tonight's lineup after being scratched due to left shoulder soreness from attempting to catch Pham's ball at the wall on Saturday. While he has been quiet in this series, it feels like Happ always finds a way to do damage against St. Louis. Mikolas has struggled as of late, posting a 5.85 ERA in his last seven starts.
- Justin Steele (2-5, 3.38 ERA) will get the ball for the Cubs in this matchup, giving the Cardinals another huge test in this series with a lefty on the mound. While St. Louis has struggled against southpaws this year, they did get to Shota Imanaga this series, so let's see if they can do the same with Steele.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 4th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Tommy Pham
- LF Alec Burleson
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- C Pedro Pages
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, August 4th
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- 1B Michael Busch
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- DH Cody Bellinger
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- LF Mike Tauchman
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Miguel Amaya
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:10 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on nationally on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score, WRTO 1200