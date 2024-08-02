St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Cubs, August 2nd
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (56-53) fell to the Chicago Cubs (53-58) in walk-off fashion, and not surprisingly, it sent many Cardinals fans into a tailspin on social media following the game.
The Cardinals bullpen has been nails most of the year, especially closer Ryan Helsley, but for some odd reason, he seems to struggle against the Cubs. The trouble started when Helsley gave up a solo homer to Cody Bellinger to bring it to a one-run game, and then Dansby Swanson doubled in Nico Hoerner to tie the game with two outs in the 9th inning. Mike Tauchman doubled in the next at-bat to win the game for Chicago.
It's a painful loss for the Cardinals, but it this team should be resilient enough to come back today and play a good ballgame. The offense should at least be feeling pretty good about itself, putting up four runs against Shota Imanaga, especially since the lineup has been terrible against left-handed pitching this year.
Probable starting pitchers
- Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA) will make his Cardinal debut on Friday afternoon after being acquired by St. Louis on Monday from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal that sent Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fedde has been excellent in his return to the United States this year, and his first test with St. Louis will be a big one, pitching against their arch-rival at Wrigley Field.
- Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs, hoping to build upon an exciting comeback win last night and keep the Cardinals' lineup in check. There are multiple Cardinals who have hit Assad well in the past, including Masyn Winn, who is batting 1.000 against him, as well as Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras, Tommy Pham, and Paul Goldschmidt, who all have an OPS north of 1.000 off of the right-hander.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 2nd
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- LF Tommy Pham
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- CF Michael Siani
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, August 2nd
- LF Ian Happ
- 1B Michael Busch
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- DH Cody Bellinger
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Christian Bethancourt
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:20 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Marquee Sports Network
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score, WRTO 1200