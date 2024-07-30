Tommy Edman was a fun St. Louis Cardinal but regularly bitten by the injury bug
The St. Louis Cardinals departed with fan favorite, super utility player Tommy Edman on a three-team deal Monday. Edman was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals received outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox along with starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
The Cardinals were desperate to add another veteran bat and starting pitching. Mozeliak brought in exactly what was needed in exchange for Edman, who has a two-year contract worth $16.5 million. To the surprise of Cardinals fans, Mozekiak said that he is looking to cut payroll per management request. He will drop the $8.25 million owed to Edman while picking up the $7.5 million owed to Fedde. Pham will be a free agent after this season.
Edman was the ultimate super utility player for the Cardinals. He played wherever asked, from third base to second base and shortstop to centerfield or rightfield. He was the ultimate competitor for the Birds on the Bat.
Cardinals fans learned Edman underwent surgery on his wrist this offseason. Edman has made several attempts to start rehabilitation to get back into shape for a return to the field. Each comeback attempt featured its own setback, delaying the comeback.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, selected Edman as the team's starting centerfielder. Mozeliak's scheduled starting outfield never made a start together in 2024, with Lars Nootbaar having his injury problems and Jordan Walker's continued struggles at the plate.
Edman has been a fan favorite for Cardinals fans because of his hustle to grab that extra base, earning the nickname Tommy Two Bags. Edman's intensity in the field is incredible.
And he also got some incredible hits in his time with the Cardinals, including this walk-off home run off of Josh Hader and the San Diego Padres.
Edman had five incredible seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, given his injury history, the Cardinals may have gotten the best of him. Hopefully, Edman can recover before the end of this season and contribute to the Dodgers. It's terrible that his final months with the Cardinals were marred with injury. Once he can return, the Dodgers will have a great person and player to help them.
It's sad to see, but Edman does realize this was a business decision. Edman isn't able to help due to injury. It was important to get some impact this season, even if it was via trade.