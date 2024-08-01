St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Cubs, August 1st
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (56-52) just took two of three from the Texas Rangers at home and now travel up to Chicago for a four-game series against the Cubs (52-58) at Wrigley Field.
Ever since Mother's Day, the Cardinals and Cubs have been going in polar opposite directions. Since May 12th, the Cardinals have the third-best record in all of baseball and the best record in the National League at 41-28, while the Cubs have been 29-41 over that stretch of time. Even so, we all know how competitive games between these two teams seem to be, no matter what the season standings show. For the record though, the Cardinals are winning the season series six games to three entering this series.
For Cardinals fans, something very important to watch out for in tonight's game is their ability to hit left-handed pitching. The offense has been a bottom-three unit in all of baseball vs. southpaws this year, but they were able to put up six runs in 4.1 innings against lefty Andrew Heaney yesterday. The Cubs are sending out one of the best left-handed starters in baseball tonight, so the Cardinals need to bring their best if they want to give their own ace run support. It does feel like the addition of Tommy Pham is helping the club in a major way already.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA) has been going through it as of late and needs to get back to pitching like the Cardinals' ace tonight against the Cubs. Since May 9th, Gray has a 4.87 ERA in 81.1 innings pitched, but there are still a lot of encouraging signs. During that rough stretch, Gray has maintained a 3.35 FIP, 2.86 xFIP, and 29.7 K% with an unlucky BABIP of .317. The length of time Gray has been struggling is concerning, but I have no doubt that he is the type of guy who can turn things around, and his stuff certainly plays a lot better than it has as of late.
- Toeing the slab for the Chicago Cubs the Japanese sensation Shota Imanaga, who took the league by storm in the first two months, looking like a front-runner for the National League Cy Young Award. And much like Gray, things have been rockier since then. Over Imanaga's last seven starts, he has posted a 4.65 ERA with less than nine strikeouts per nine innings. The Cubs are in last place in the National League Central, and if they have any hope of pushing for a playoff spot, they need Imanaga to be dominant again.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 1st
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Tommy Pham
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Michael Siani
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, August 1st
- LF Ian Happ
- 1B Michael Busch
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- DH Cody Bellinger
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Miguel Amaya
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:05 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Marquee Sports Network
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score, WRTO 1200