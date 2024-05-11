St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Brewers, May 11th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (15-23) just lost their sixth straight game on Friday night as they matched up with the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (23-15), and it's fair to say that their season and an era of Cardinals' baseball are on the line this weekend.
After losing 7-1 on Sonny Gray bump day Thursday night, the club was run over once again by the Brew Crew, dropping game two by a score of 11-2 as the wheels came completely off the tracks for this team. There is nothing you can look at from this club right now that makes you believe Saturday's game will be any different, but if they want to salvage this season, this is a must-win game.
The offense continues to be the main storyline, but much like how the rotation's struggles last year impacted all areas of the team by mid-May, the offense is having the same kind of negative impact on this pitching staff and defense. The pitching and defense have been vastly improved compared to 2023 so far, but in recent days they both have taken steps backward, and I think it's fair to say the offensive woes have contributed to that.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.68 ERA) will start tonight's game for the Cardinals and will be tasked with holding the Brewers' lineup in check while going deep into another game for St. Louis. Gibson has been about as reliable as they come this year, giving the Cardinals six or more innings every outing and holding opponents to two or fewer runs in all but two of his starts. If Gibson continues that trend, he'll be able to keep St. Louis in the game and hand the ball over to their fearsome trio of Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero, and Ryan Helsley to end the game.
- Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.49 ERA) will be on the mound for the Brewers and will make life even harder for a Cardinals offense that cannot seem to get anything going. Peralta's first start against St. Louis this year resulted in six shutout innings, and when he got into a bases-loaded jam looking for the last out of his day, he was able to do what most pitchers have this year and make the Cardinals' lineup look foolish.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, May 11th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Ivan Herrera
- DH Matt Carpenter
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Masyn Winn
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup, May 11th
- 2B Brice Turnag
- C William Contreras
- SS Willy Adames
- LF Jake Bauers
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- RF Sal Frelick
- DH Gary Sanchez
- 3B Oliver Dunn
- CF Blake Perkins
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:15 p.m. CT
- Tonight's game will be nationally televised on FOX
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network.
- Brewers fans can listen to the game on WTMJ 620 and the Brewers Radio Network