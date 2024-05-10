7 players Cardinals fans are losing patience with
For most of the season, St. Louis Cardinals fans have practiced patience. The ire of the fan base has been squarely on manager Oli Marmol and the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak. As the frustrations grow and the losses mount, the fans are starting to channel their frustrations elsewhere.
A chorus of boos rang from Busch Stadium at the close of a disappointing series with the Chicago White Sox. Losing a series to the worst team in baseball in the most frustrating ways will do that. While school is still in session, the product on the field is also deterring fans from filling up the seats. It's a staggering sight after seasons of sold-out crowds, even during school nights.
The team remains optimistic that they will turn things around, but the fans are growing frustrated with the lack of results thus far and are shifting their ire to the players.
Paul Goldschmidt
Goldschmidt seemed primed for a tremendous offseason after working to improve his swing. Now that the season has started, he looks completely lost at the plate. It's terrible to see the once dependable hitter come to bat in a bases-loaded situation and strike out. That's different from what anyone wants to see from Goldschmidt.
He was the National League MVP in 2022. The expectation for Goldschmidt is enormous.
Goldschmidt is hitting .195/.287/.263 with an OPS of .550 over 35 games. He has three doubles, two home runs, 16 runs scored, and 11 RBIs. He has struck out 47 times.
If this trend continues, expect to see him on the injured list with a possible impingement. Goldschmidt needs to get right immediately.
Alec Burleson
Burleson has some great moments. He can hit well in some situations, but he has yet to become an everyday player because he doesn't have a set position and is inconsistent at the plate.
Burleson's getting time in the outfield because the team has yet to use the outfield it has wanted with Jordan Walker in the minor leagues and Tommy Edman on the 60-day injured list. Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar are playing daily but are working to get back from their injuries
Burleson may end up on the trade block as players return from injury and minor league stints. It would be good to see him land with a team that will allow him to get some consistency, and if the return includes immediate help for our struggling offense, it would be all the better.