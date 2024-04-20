St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Brewers, April 20th
After another woeful performance from the Cardinals offense last night, they look to turn things around and tie up the series against the Brewers.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (9-11) dropped game one of their series against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (12-6) by a score of 2-1 on Friday, with their only run of the game coming on a bases-loaded walk in the 9th inning, and after a seeing eye single scored the Brewers second run of the night in extra innings, the Cardinals failed to muscle up more offense yet again.
There continue to be major questions from Cardinals fans and media about when St. Louis may consider some major shakeups to their lineup. As you'll see in the lineup today, Saturday is not the day the Cardinals pulled the trigger on those, but I do think we may see that happen on Monday if this weekend's series does not turn around.
For the Brewers, Freddy Peralta was masterful last night, keeping the struggling Cardinals offense in check and even working himself out of a bases-loaded situation in his final inning, striking out Nolan Gorman to maintain his shutout. The Brewers are going for the series win today while the Cardinals try to even things up.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (1-2, 5.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, coming off a very mixed outing against the Diamondbacks his last time out. Mikolas was cruising for the majority of his start, shutting out Arizona in his first four innings of work. Mikolas got into a jam during the fifth inning though. Mikolas allowed two earned runs, but with two outs in the inning, was removed for reliever Andre Pallante, who proceeded to allow the other three runners to score. Mikolas was tagged for five earned runs, but I'm not sure he would have allowed all of those to score had he remained in the game. He's looking to bounce back today against the Brewers.
- DL Hall (0-1, 7.11 ERA) is starting for the Brewers today and was one of the key pieces in the Corbin Burnes trade this offseason. It's been a rough beginning to the 2024 season for Hall, but he has some really nasty stuff and is hoping to put it all together on Saturday against an ice-cold Cardinals offense.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 20th
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Ivan Herrera
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Michael Siani
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup, April 20th
- LF Sal Frelick
- DH William Contreras
- SS Willy Adames
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- 3B Oliver Dunn
- C Gary Sanchez
- CF Blake Perkins
- 2B Brice Turang
- RF Jackson Chourio
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 p.m. CT
- Cardinals fans can tune into the broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest
- The Brewers broadcast is on Bally Sports Wisconsin
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- If you want to tune in to the Cardinals radio broadcast, you can listen on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, the Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Brewers fans can tune in to the game on WTMJ 620 or the Brewers Radio Network