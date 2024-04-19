St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Brewers, April 19th
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend in their first divisional matchup of the season.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (9-10) are three games back of the NL Central division lead and get the opportunity to make up some ground in the standings as they host the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (11-6).
The Brewers have gotten off to a hot start this year, with the most surprising development of all so far being their potent lineup. I have my doubts as to whether or not they can keep it up at the plate, but for now, their lineup needs to be taken seriously. They will be without star outfielder Christian Yelich though who just hit the IL with a back strain.
The Cardinals are coming off a series victory against the Oakland Athletics, but fans are left a bit disappointed to not get the sweep, and even more so that the lineup still has not gotten into a groove. The Cardinals will need more production from their bats this weekend if they want to take the series, especially with who they are facing on Friday night.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson will take the ball in game one of the series for the Cardinals. Gibson's 6.16 ERA hurts the eyes, but a lot of that is inflated from a really bad first inning against the Marlins a few weekends ago. Every time Gibson takes the mound, the Cardinals are hoping for a quality start, eating some innings and turning the ball over to the bullpen to close out the game. If the Cardinals bats can get going, Gibson may be able to attack the zone more knowing he has run support.
- Freddy Peralta is expected to start for the Brewers on Friday and is off to an incredible start to his 2024 campaign, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.55 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Peralta is expected by many to compete for the National League Cy Young Award this year and has risen to the role of ace for the Brewers' staff with the departure of Corbin Burnes and injury to Brandon Woodruff. It's interesting to note that the Cardinals' big three bats of Nolan Arenado (1.269 OPS, 4 HR), Willson Contreras (.931 OPS, 2 HR), and Paul Goldschmidt (1.157 OPS, 2 HR) have all mashed against Peralta in their careers.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 19th
- DH Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott II
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup, April 19th
- LF Sal Frelick
- C William Contreras
- SS Willy Adames
- 3B Oliver Dunn
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- 2B Brice Turang
- DH Gary Sanchez
- CF Blake Perkins
- RF Jackson Chourio
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:15 p.m. CT
- Cardinals fans can tune into the broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest
- The Brewers broadcast is on Bally Sports Wisconsin
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, the Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- If you're looking for the Brewers' radio broadcast, tune in to WTMJ 620 or the Brewers Radio Network