St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Atlanta Braves, June 25
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (40-37) are three games above .500 for the first time since 2022 and are riding high after taking game one of their three-game set against the Atlanta Braves (43-33). The Braves and the Cardinals are currently in possession of the top two Wild Card spots in the National League, so the results from this series could have ramifications later in the season if both remain in the Wild Card hunt.
Yesterday's game was an off-day for both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and yet, the Cardinals offense did not miss a beat, putting up four runs in the third inning thanks to continued hot streaks from Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan paired with the return of Willson Contreras, who drove in Burleson on an RBI single in his first game back since breaking his forearm.
The Braves are not the team they were last year but are still a dangerous threat in the National League, so it won't be easy to secure a series win over the next two games. If the Cardinals can do so, it will be their 8th series win in their last 13th attempts, splitting one of those others and losing four outright.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (5-2, 3.44 ERA) gets the ball in tonight's game for St. Louis. He missed his last start after being scratched with back tightness right before first pitch, but all signs seem to point to him being ready to go today. Gibson has been excellent for the Cardinals this year, a quality starts machine and putting the club in position to win almost every time he starts the game.
- Reynaldo Lopez (5-2, 1.57 ERA) will start for the Braves tonight and has been lights out this year since signing with the Braves this offseason. Lopez is one of multiple starters around baseball this year who transitioned from a bullpen role this offseason and is finding a ton of success. The Cardinals' offense has been hot as of late but face a real test tonight as they try to score off one of the front runners for the National League Cy Young award.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, June 25th
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- DH Matt Carpenter
- CF Michael Siani
Atlanta Braves starting lineup, June 25th
- CF Jared Kelenic
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- 3B Austin Riley
- C Travis d'Arnaud
- RF Ramon Laureano
- LF Forrest Wall
- SS Zack Short
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Bally Sports South
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Braves fans can listen on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan