St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineup vs. Angels, May 13th
The 16-24 St. Louis Cardinals avoided going into Anaheim with a seven-game losing streak with a comeback win on Sunday against the division-rival Brewers.
After dropping 3 of 4 in Milwaukee the Cardinals now head west to take on the Angels ( 15-26) who like the Cardinals, sit in last place as we are approximately 25% finished with the regular season. The Angels are currently tied with the Tigers for the longest active postseason drought ( 9 seasons), and it looks like that slump will continue through the 2024 season. It's a nice reminder for Cardinal fans that even though times are tough right now, it could always be worse.
Cardinals fans are hoping that Sunday's game is a sign of things to come for Paul Goldschmidt, who is currently in the biggest slump of his career. Going into Sunday's game with just one hit in his last 33 at-bats, Goldschmidt collected two hits which included a home run on a two-strike count, and a single with 2 outs that tied the game in the 7th inning.
This will be the Cardinals' first visit to Anaheim since May 10-12 of 2016 when they swept the Angels outscoring them 25-13 in the 3 games. All time the Cardinals are 4-2 in Anaheim.
Probable starting pitchers
Matthew Liberatore ( 1-1 3.54 ERA) is projected to start the game for the Cardinals tonight. This will be his second start of the season while spending most of the year in the bullpen. He is starting because Steven Matz has been on the injured list but he is not expected to go particularly deep in this game. Libertatore pitched in relief on Friday in game 2 of their series and it is expected that the plan for him is to stay in the bullpen once the rotation is healthy, so I would expect him to throw no more than 50 pitches this evening.
Jose Soriano ( 1-4 4.32 ERA) is projected to start tonight for the Angels. This will be Soriano's 9th appearance and 7th start this season. The Angels moved him to the rotation after all of his 38 appearances in 2023 were in relief. The 25-year-old Soriano has a career 2-7 record with a 3.94 ERA and has 88 strikeouts in 75+ innings of work.
St. Louis Cardinals Projected Lineup, May 13
- DH Matt Carpenter
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- C Ivan Herrera
- LF Brendan Donovan
- SS Masyn Winn
- CF Michael Siani
Angels Projected Lineup, May 13
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- RF Jo Adell
- LF Taylor Ward
- CF Kevin Pillar
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Niko Goodrum
- SS Zach Neto
- 2B Kyren Paris
What channel is the St.Louis Cardinals game on today?
Game time: 8:38 P.M. CT
Tonight's game will be on Bally Sports Midwest
How do I stream the St.Louis Cardinals game today?
MLB.tv ( subscription required)
fuboTV ( which currently has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St.Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network.
- Angels fans can listen on KLAA-AM Angels Radio AM 830 and the Angels Radio Network.