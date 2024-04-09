St. Louis Cardinals MiLB Recap (4/5-4/7)
By Kareem Haq
OF Chase Davis (Single-A - Palm Beach Cardinals)
In my Spring Breakout recap article, I discussed Chase Davis completely revamping his swing, but he has returned to his old swing to start the season. This makes me extremely happy because the swing is way more aesthetically pleasing, and we have seen Davis succeed with it, albeit at the collegiate level. Davis really struggled in his pro debut, primarily because he was not generating any power. He had an ISO of just .058 despite being one of the top power-hitting collegiate players in 2023. He failed to record a single home run in 131 plate appearances for Palm Beach after hitting 21 for the University of Arizona earlier that year.
While Davis is still searching for his first professional home run, I was impressed with him this past weekend nonetheless. Davis recorded a new max exit velocity on Saturday, crushing a 110.2 mph double. He pulled it to right field with an optimal launch angle as well, at 17 degrees. This was Chase Davis's first-ever barrel in Statcast-tracked games. Davis is showing great swing decisions, already walking four times, and the contact quality looks much improved. He has already topped his 2023 max exit velocity twice and has three sweet spot BBE, all at or above 84.9 mph. There isn't a prospect I'm more excited to follow this year than Chase Davis.