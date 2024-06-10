St. Louis Cardinals History: All the Cardinal rookies to make the All Star team
With the 2024 All Star game fast approaching, we start to get more of an idea of who we will see at Globe Life Field in mid July.
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most storied histories in sports, they have been privileged to have had some of the greatest players the game of baseball has ever seen, and the new era of Cardinal players are looking to write the next chapter.
This Midsummer Classic, we could see the Cardinals phenom Masyn Winn representing the Redbirds at the All-Star game this July. Winn is in his rookie season and has shown massive strides after he had a painful couple of months in the big leagues in 2023. As of June 8, Winn has a .310/.361/.446 slash line with 3 home runs, 17 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI in 56 games. He has been one of the best two-strike hitters in baseball and has consistently been barreling up the ball as he has a 34.2% line drive rate.
If Winn can just stay consistent for the next month, he should definitely be voted into the 2024 All-Star Game in his rookie season. So how rare is that in Cardinals history? How many others have achieved this rare feat? The first one to do so did it almost 90 years ago.
Stu Martin - 1936
The first player in Cardinals history to make the All-Star team in his rookie season was a player who was platooning with a Hall of Famer when he got to the big leagues.
Born Stuart McGuire Martin, he made his big league debut in 1936 at the age of 23 and he got off to a dazzling start. In his first 64 big league games, Martin hit .338 with 6 home runs, 36 RBI, and 16 stolen bases, taking playing time away from his manager Frankie Frisch.
The 1936 All-Star Game, the fourth annual All-Star Game was played at Braves Field, the home of the then Boston Braves but Martin did not appear in the game. His second half was not as productive as the first half, as he hit just .200 in only 28 games to conclude the 1936 season. Martin would play four more seasons with the Cardinals before he was sold to the Pirates.
His rookie season was the only time "Stu" was an All-Star, his first season was where he had his career highs in runs (63), home runs (6), RBI ( 41), steals (17), on-base percentage (.356), SLG (.440), and OPS+ (114).