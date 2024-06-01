3 Cardinals we should see in the All-Star Game
Masyn Winn
Mookie Betts will likely start the NL All-Star game at the shortstop position, but Masyn Winn should enter the game later on as a representative.
If you had told St. Louis Cardinals fans that by the end of May, Masyn Winn would be your leader in WAR, they would not have believed it, but it is true. Buoyed by an 18-game hitting streak going into the Philadelphia series, Winn is the Cardinals leader in bWAR at 2.2.
That bWAR is tied at second with Elly De La Cruz among shortstops behind Mookie Betts. Winn is, without a doubt, one of the candidates for National League Rookie of the Year. Here is what Bernie Miklasz said about Masyn Winn's impressive 2024 season from Scoops with Danny Mac.
Winn is slugging .475 in May. He's slugging .559 during his current 18-game hitting streak, with nine of his 25 hits going for doubles or homers. And of course he hits for average, leading all MLB rookies with a .308 batting average. Among hitters age 22 or younger, Winn ranks first in batting average and onbase percentage (.358), is third in slugging, and No. 1 with a .798 OPS.
Did I also mention that he can still play that famed defense Cardinals fans love? According to Baseball-Reference, Winn ranks second in the National League in Defensive WAR at 0.9 behind Arizona's Ketel Marte.
The All-Star game always has a representative from each MLB team, so unless Masyn Winn has an unforeseen significant dropoff in performance, the best player on the 2024 Cardinals will be at Arlington come July. While Winn may not be the Statcast darling that Elly De La Cruz is, Winn has shown to be one of the best players in the National League this year. Expect him in Arlington in July.