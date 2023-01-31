St. Louis Cardinals: Ask me anything with Josh Jacobs – 1/31
Site expert Josh Jacobs does another "ask me anything" in the comment section below!
The St. Louis Cardinals are winding down the off-season, recently completing their annual Winter Warm-Up and just weeks away from Spring Training. It has been an eventful off-season for the Birds on the Bat, finding their replacement for Yadier Molina, bringing into focus how they value their young core and the ever-looming concern over the front office's spending habits.
There are some interesting storylines that have risen to the surface off the field as well. John Mozeliak's future still remains up in the air beyond 2023. Bally Sports' bankruptcy raises questions about the Cardinals' finances and the future of their media rights. Speaking of media - what will it be like to have Chip Carey calling games in 2023 in the post-McLaughlin era?
There are plenty of questions related to the field as well. The team clearly needs an ace, but what, if anything, will they do to address the hole at the top of their rotation? The Cardinals lineup is receiving a lot of praise nationally, so will this be the year their young core clicks all at once? Will the Cardinals extend any of their pending free agents or young core? Will the weekly stories about Paul DeJong's revamped swing actually be any different this season?
Most fanbases are pretty checked out this time of year, but what I love about Redbird Rants and Cardinals' fans everywhere is that this team never truly leaves our thoughts. Sure, there may be waning interest or boredom brewing, but there is already an anticipation for the season to come, hot takes and opinions galore, and soon we'll all be knee deep into whatever the 2023 has in store.
So here is another installment of ask me anything! Throw your questions my way and I'll do my best to answer those throughout the day as well. As always, I am beyond grateful for the support and community that has formed here, and I look forward to reading and responding today!