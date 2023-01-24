The St. Louis Cardinals have hired their new play by play announcer, Chip Caray
Chip Caray had been tabbed to fill the void in St. Louis' booth
One of the biggest questions remaining with the St. Louis Cardinals this off-season had nothing to do with on-the-field play, but rather, focused on who would be calling the games from the television booth in 2023. After parting ways with Dan McLaughlin earlier this offseason, he left big shoes to fill. After a long search, the Cardinals have found their guy, Chip Caray.
While neither the Cardinals nor Bally Sports have announced the decision yet, it was reported by David O'Brien and Katie Woo, who cover the Braves and Cardinals respectively for The Athletic. Caray has been the play-by-by analyst for the Atlanta Braves since 2005, becoming a well-known name in the industry but will now do so in the Cardinals' booth.
The Caray name is recognizable around St. Louis for the rich history its family has in the broadcast booth. Chip's grandfather Harry called radio broadcasts for the Cardinals for 25 seasons, and his dad, Skip, was a Braves broadcaster for a long time as well.
On Sunday, reports seemed to indicate that Aaron Goldsmith, who is currently the Seattle Mariners radio broadcaster and also sees time in the booth for them was the front-runner for the job, but he publicly removed his name from the running on Monday.
Caray was a name that had been floated out there for a while, so when Goldsmith passed on the opportunity, Caray became the clear and obvious choice for St. Louis. Honestly, the Cardinals are pretty lucky to be able to have had so many quality candidates for this job, and to land someone like Caray after the unfortunate situation they found themselves in is a huge win for the club.