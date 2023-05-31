St. Louis Cardinals: 5 takeaways going into the summer
By Mason Keith
Give Luken Baker a chance
How much more does this guy need to prove??? Luken Baker is TEARING up AAA baseball. His slash line so far is .310/.426/1.040 with 15 HR, 48 RBI, and 57 H in 223 PAs. Marmol seems to DH Goldy and Arenado frequently. Gorman has played at 2nd on a regular basis and Donovan is able to play third and the OF. So if the team doesn't bring up Walker to fill the OF void, then why hasn't Baker been called up?
Could he be a prime trade target for teams come the deadline? If he keeps producing like this, then don’t waste a roster move on a guy who will not be around. Or let the guy have his shot. Goldy isn’t getting any younger and will be a FA after next season. Let's see if Baker is the heir to the throne.