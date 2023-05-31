St. Louis Cardinals: 5 takeaways going into the summer
By Mason Keith
3 of 5
Stop wasting Jordan Walker
The demotion of Jordan Walker seemed goofy then and it still seems goofy. The team wanted to give Walker more opportunities to work on elevating the baseball, when in fact it made Walker worse. He has returned to his normal swing in Memphis and since has been his old self.
The Cardinals are running out of options with the outfielders all hitting the IL. Oscar Mercado is a fun story, but this team has a serious weapon in Jordan Walker. Stop being cute with the 40-man and build a team to get this season turned around. You know it is time to take action when Marmol is forced to play Tommy Edman in CF.