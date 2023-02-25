St. Louis Cardinals: 3 players fighting for their careers in Spring Training
Paul DeJong has new mindset going in to '23 season
DeJong has been on the hot seat for the last couple of seasons after struggling at the plate. In 2022, DeJong hit .157/.245/.286 in 77 games for the Cardinals. He seemed to have several different voices attempting to help him, creating a scenario that appeared to have him lost.
DeJong began working this offseason in Florida with Daniel Nicolaisen, the Cardinals' new assistant coach with Brandon Allen and Hitting Coach Turner Ward. During Winter Warm Up, DeJong said the two identified physical and mental changes that made DeJong feel optimistic going into the 2023 season.
DeJong will get plenty of opportunities to play this spring as Tommy Edman will be away from the team playing with Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic.
DeJong is entering the final season of his six-year $26 million contract. While he does have options for 2024 and 2025, he will have to have an awe-inspiring 2023 season to make picking up the options plausible. With a new, positive mindset and a clear plan at the plate, he has the tools at his ready to make this an excellent season to bolster his future in baseball.