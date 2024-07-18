Sneak peek at the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 schedule
Major League Baseball released schedules for each team for the 2025 season on July 18th. It is customary for the league to reveal the following year's schedule at this time. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will kick off the season in Tokyo where Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga could go head-to-head in their home country.
The St. Louis Cardinals, too, have plenty to be excited about with their schedule. While special games like the ones at Rickwood Field, Field of Dreams, and other international venues haven't been announced outside of the game in Japan, there is still time for the Cardinals to be tapped for these unique games.
The Cardinals will open the season at home against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 27th. This will give Sonny Gray the chance to start against his former club at the beginning of the season. The Cardinals won't face a division foe until April 25th when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town.
Other notable series include the 4th of July matchup against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, the New York Yankees coming to town from August 15th through the 17th, and two three-game series against the Kansas City Royals in May and June. The Royals' matchups are typically two games, but they've been extended for one more in each city. The series from May 16th-18th is a part of MLB's "Rivalry Weekend". The Cardinals will close the season on the road in Chicago against the Cubs from September 26th-28th.
The All-Star Break begins on July 14th and ends on July 17th next year, and the bulk of the team's off days will come on Thursdays throughout the season. St. Louis has 17 Thursdays off with only 4 Mondays off. The Cardinals have an easier start to the season in 2025 than they did in 2024; they'll open against the Twins followed by the Los Angeles Angels at home. They'll then travel to Boston and Pittsburgh for a total of 6 games.
There are a few 13-game stretches on the calendar next year, but the off days sprinkled throughout shouldn't make the 2025 season to daunting to the players and coaches.
While it's exciting to look ahead to next year, the book on 2024 has yet to be written. The Cardinals are currently in the playoffs, and they'll look to add at the deadline to make a big push for the division this year.