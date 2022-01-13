Rival manager's dismissal could create a blueprint for Cardinals skipper's fate

The St. Louis Cardinals stirred up controversy during Spring Training in 2024 after handing manager Oli Marmol a contract extension through 2026 despite a last-place finish in 2023. Now, as the Cardinals play their final few games after being eliminated from postseason contention for the second consecutive year, Marmol might be seeing his future unfold in Cincinnati, as theCincinnati Reds fired manager David Bell on Sept. 22, a year after he received a contract extension through 2026.

The Cardinals have improved upon their dreadful 2023, where they held a record of 71-91, and their goal as they finish the season should be to finish over .500 to avoid a second consecutive losing season, which they have not experienced since the strike-shortened 1994 and 1995 seasons. Marmol appeared to progress as a manager in his second go-around at the helm: The Cardinals hold a 29-21 record in one-run games on the season, signifying that Marmol has had many instances of difficult decisions, and more often than not, they have paid off.

Although Marmol has grown in his role, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has shown in the past that he is willing to cut ties with those who don't share his organizational philosophy, as demonstrated by the firing of Mike Shildt despite the team's 17-game winning streak near the end of the 2022 season. History could be repeating itself with Marmol, as he and Mozeliak clearly did not see eye to eye in 2024 regarding the handling of former top prospect Jordan Walker.

The front office of the Reds obviously believed that it made a mistake in handing an extension to Bell, who was in his sixth season with the team, and while the Cardinals may decide to give Marmol another whirl in 2025, Bell's dismissal should remind fans that Marmol's job is far from secure. If the Cardinals are sluggish out of the gate next season and disagreements flare between Marmol and Mozeliak, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals turn to a third manager in eight seasons as the Cardinals continue to wade through their transitional years.