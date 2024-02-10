Recapping the National League Central: Who had the best offseason?
Let's check in on the other National League Central teams and see how their offseasons went.
Milwaukee Brewers
Major Subtractions: RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Brandon Woodruff, 1B Rowdy Tellez, RHP Adrian Houser, OF Tyrone Taylor
Major Additions: LHP Wade Miley, DH Jake Bauers, 1B Rhys Hoskins, RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Coleman Crow, SP DL Hall, SS Joey Ortiz
Notable Moves: David Stearns poached by New York Mets; Craig Counsell leaves for Chicago Cubs, and Jackson Chourio given an 8-year contract
The Milwaukee Brewers are in an interesting position. They have enough talent, particularly in the rotation, to contend for the division title, but reports have indicated that management and ownership want to cut payroll this year. Therefore, the Brewers will probably end up taking a step back next year barring a creative trade like last year's for William Contreras.
Perhaps the most impactful changes this offseason come in the off-field personnel; David Stearns, the Brewers' former General Manager, joined the ranks for the New York Mets. Additionally, the Chicago Cubs snuck in and offered the Brewers' former field manager Craig Counsell a 5-year, $40 million contract to manage in the Windy City.
Aside from the personnel changes, the Brewers and their top prospect, Jackson Chourio, agreed to a massive contract to keep him under team control until 2031. He figures to be a fixture in the outfield for the Brewers, and he is an uber-talented player. Wade Miley returns to the Brewers, and they finagled a trade for designated hitter Jake Bauers from the New York Yankees. Rhys Hoskins figures to provide some pop to a lineup that finished 25th in team slugging percentage.
On the subtraction side, Milwaukee traded their prized ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. They also didn't extend an arbitration contract to Brandon Woodruff due to the potential that Woodruff will be hurt for most, if not all, of 2023. Rowdy Tellez was placed in a similar position, thus leading to both players becoming free agents.
The additions of DL Hall and Joey Ortiz are intriguing, but Milwaukee definitely won't be contending for an NL Central title. They are clearly lagging behind in offseason moves compared to the Cubs, Reds, and Cardinals.