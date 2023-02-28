Predicting which St. Louis Cardinals' prospects will make their debut in 2023
Jordan Walker
Coming into 2023 as a top 5 prospect in all of baseball, Jordan Walker carried a ton of expectations among fans and national media. So far, he has been nothing but impressive this spring.
Walker's most recent game saw him draw comparisons to Fernando Tatis Jr. from Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. Walker is a part of the crowded outfield competition, looking to secure a starting role in one of the corner spots.
While there are multiple reasons why Walker may miss the Opening Day roster, I am becoming more and more optimistic that Walker will be starting Opening Day in St. Louis. While the Cardinals' other outfield options are exciting, Walker is already showing the game-breaking potential that only Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar have flashed for significant stretches as well. Walker making the Opening Day roster will make it tricky to find consistent at-bats for everyone on the roster, but the reward is just too high not to try it.
If the Cardinals disagree and start Walker in Triple-A Memphis this season, he will be up in St. Louis by middle of June at the lastest. It's clear that Walker will make his debut this season, it's just a matter of how soon.