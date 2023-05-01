Predicting which roster moves the Cardinals' will make after terrible road trip
Move #2 - Matthew Liberatore called up and place in the rotation, Steven Matz's start skipped, and JoJo Romero optioned to Triple-A
The rotation needs a makeover. Adding Wainwright is the first step, but the potentially bigger addition would be the red-hot Matthew Liberatore from Memphis.
In six starts this season, he has posted a 2.14 ERA with 45 SO in 33.2 innings pitched. He's looked really good so far and could be an adrenaline shot in the arm for a rotation that needs more quality starts.
Steven Matz, on the other hand, has been so bad that the Cardinals are considering skipping his next start. I am guessing they do, and they have Liberatore join the rotation in the meantime. They may end up deciding to run with a six-man rotation in the meantime, but what I think will actually happen is that Matz will join the bullpen for the time being. I am sure the club would like him to rejoin the rotation at some point, but being in desperate need of wins, he fits better in the bullpen against lefties.
JoJo Romero has barely pitched since being brought up to St. Louis, so he is optioned down to Memphis in the corresponding move.