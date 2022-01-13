Paul Goldschmidt wants to play in 2025, but the Cardinals should let him go

The Cardinals seem to have turned their focus to 2025. Evidence for this line of thought comes from them choosing to designate both Shawn Armstrong and Tommy Pham for assignment ahead of the September 1 waiver deadline.

Ultimately, it's the right call, as they're slipping in the standings. But they have a big decision to make for next season. Do they keep Paul Goldschmidt, or do they let him walk?

The veteran slugger and former MVP has finally picked himself up off the mat and gotten his bat going, and that's encouraging to see. But is it enough to warrant a contract extension, or is it too late for that? Keep in mind that he's turning 37 this month and that he has ultimately had a very disappointing season. This should ultimately guide the Cardinals' thought process when they decide whether to keep him or let him walk.

The Cardinals should let Paul Goldschmidt walk after 2024

I believe that in the end, the right call for the Cardinals would be to let Goldschmidt go. Don't get me wrong, his run in St. Louis has been spectacular, and this isn't a decision that should be made lightly. But to me, it's obvious what the Cardinals need to do.

The offense remains a problem for St. Louis. The offensive struggles were essentially highlighted by the struggles of Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals are long shots to reach the postseason, and continuing to rely on an aged Goldschmidt isn't the way to go.

Plus, Luken Baker, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, and Brendan Donovan can be used at first base if he walks. The Cardinals will need to replace Goldschmidt and fill his role by adding a power bat to the lineup for 2025, but they should be set at first base. It would make much more sense to add somebody that can be a designated hitter, such as J.D. Martinez, who despite his age is still one of the most consistent hitters in all of baseball.

Goldschmidt's run in St. Louis has been fun to watch, but the sad truth is that he's not the same player he once was, and it's time to not only trust the internal options at first base but also find a full-time designated hitter that can produce better than what Goldschmidt has been able to do the last two years.