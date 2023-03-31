Opening Day: 5 things I am looking most forward to
3 of 3
Uncle Charlie’s Closing
How can this not be the finale of my post? Adam Wainwright has meant more to the city of St Louis than most players who have had the chance to play here. Not only is he one of the most dominant pitchers in Cardinals' history. He is also one of the best humans who has ever represented this city. Get yourself a Budweiser, grab a buddy, grab a couple of seats at Busch Stadium, and enjoy every start this man makes during the 2023 season. It has been a ride, and we all should be thankful for being a part of it.