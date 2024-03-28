Opening Day 2024: How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are back. After a long offseason, Opening Day is finally here. Beefed up with a new rotation, the Redbirds are entering a make-or-break season in 2024.
The NL Central might be the most open division in all of baseball. So there's plenty of opportunity for the Cardinals.
St. Louis added Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and the American League Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray this offseason, revamping their rotation.
But they also made some behind-the-scenes move in an attempt to right the ship and improve locker room morale and culture. The team brought in Chaim Bloom, Daniel Descalso (bench coach) and the legendary Yadier Molina (special assistant).
How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day?
Regional Sports Network: Bally Sports
For In-Market Fans: fuboTV ($79.99/month, free trial available), DirecTV Stream ($108.99/month)
For Out-Of-Market Fans: MLB.tv ($149.99 for the season)
Most games will air on Bally Sports . When playing nationally, the Cardinals could pop up on ESPN or FOX.
As our Andrew Wang previously covered:
Games will be broadcast to eastern and central Missouri; parts of western Missouri; Illinois; Iowa; southwest Indiana; Pittsburg, Kansas; Arkansas; Oklahoma; and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi. In Arkansas and Oklahoma. In Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana, Cardinals games can be found on Bally Sports Midwest, while broadcasts in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi can be found on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast. In Arkansas and Oklahoma, check out the Cardinals on the Bally Sports Southwest Extra channel.
Both fuboTV and DirecTV Stream carry Bally Sports and all of the national networks.
Apple TV+ will air two games every Friday night throughout the season. The Cardinals will appear a handful of times. Apple TV+ is $9.99 per month and comes with a week-long free trial.
How to listen to today's game?
If you're in the St. Louis area, then 1120AM KMOX is your go-to station. However, the Cardinals boast a massive radio network that includes nearly 150 stations in eight states.
John Rooney and Ricky Horton will continue to man the booth in 2024, after garnering an average of 123,000 listeners per game in 2023.
You can check out the full list of affiliates by state here.
How many national TV games do the St. Louis Cardinals have this year?
The Cardinals will play 10 games outside of Bally Sports. Here's a breakdown.
Network
Number of Games
FOX
6
ESPN
2
Apple TV
2
St. Louis Cardinals projected Opening Day lineup and probable pitcher
- PP - Miles Mikolas
- C - Willson Contreras
- 1B - Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B - Nolan Gorman
- SS - Masyn Winn
- 3B - Nolan Arenado
- LF - Brendan Donovan
- CF - Victor Scott II
- RF - Jordan Walker
- DH - Matt Carpenter
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.