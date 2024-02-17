How to watch Cardinals games on TV in 2024 with & without cable: Full Streaming Guide
The Cardinals are entering a crucial make-or-break season in 2024. Here's how to catch all 162 games on TV.
By Andrew Wang
After an eventful offseason of acquiring the necessary starting pitching pieces to remain competitive in 2024, St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training is in full swing at Jupiter entering a make-or-break season. Staying in contention will be crucial for the future of this organization, and if the Cardinals fail to stay productive again major changes could be in store. With so much at stake, Cardinals fans need to know how to watch all the games so they don't miss out on big moments this year.
The following information is subject to change, as the Cardinals could switch networks last minute, so be sure to stay up to date on the latest broadcast updates.
How to watch the Cardinals on cable in 2024
Almost every Cardinals game will be broadcast on Bally Sports. Games will be broadcast to eastern and central Missouri; parts of western Missouri; Illinois; Iowa; southwest Indiana; Pittsburg, Kansas; Arkansas; Oklahoma; and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi. In Arkansas and Oklahoma. In Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana, Cardinals games can be found on Bally Sports Midwest, while broadcasts in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi can be found on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast. In Arkansas and Oklahoma, check out the Cardinals on the Bally Sports Southwest Extra channel.
However, the Cardinals have several nationally televised games including the very first Sunday Night Baseball game of the season on ESPN between the Dodgers and Cardinals featuring the arrival of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. This game and another against the rival Chicago Cubs are the only two Sunday night games in the first half, but the Cardinals will also have several other national broadcasts on FOX and FS1. The second half Sunday Night Baseball slate will be revealed at a later date. TBS also could carry Tuesday night Cardinals games, but the Cardinals are not part of their first-half schedule.
Channel
Cardinals coverage area
Bally Sports Midwest
Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana
Bally Sports South/Southeast
Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi
Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Arkansas, Oklahoma
ESPN
Nationwide (select games)
FOX/FS1
Nationwide (select games)
TBS
Nationwide (select games)
Cardinals radio broadcasts are also available on KMOX in the St. Louis region but vary widely based on location. To see the specific station for your region, click here.
How to watch the Cardinals without cable in 2024
For fans without cable, there are plenty of good streaming options to watch games in 2024. Cardinals games should be available on DirecTV to most, but adding the DirecTV SportsPack may be necessary in some regions to access the games. Bally Sports Midwest is also available to those who subscribe to the Fubo live-streaming TV service.
How to watch the Cardinals on FuboTV
In addition to Cardinals games, there's other local and regional programming available on Fubo. Though still pricey, it's a great option for cord-cutters as it's more affordable than cable TV. If you're interested, subscribe to Fubo here and enjoy a free trial.
How to watch the Cardinals on Apple TV
Apple hasn't revealed their slate of MLB games for the 2024 season yet, but they typically have a wide selection of Friday night games available every week. If the Cardinals are scheduled to play on Apple TV when the games are announced, you can subscribe to the service here and enjoy a free trial.
How to order MLB TV
This is primarily for Cardinals fans who live outside the local market. To catch games out of market, MLB TV is the only option. You can subscribe to MLB TV for $29.99 a month here. Just look out for potential blackouts on nationally broadcast events.