Redbirds report card: Grading the Cardinals' moves over the offseason
After a flurry of moves to restock the cupboard for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, here is how I would grade each major transaction the team made.
After a miserable season that mired the Cardinals in last place in the division and left the players and front office of the St. Louis Cardinals searching for answers, fans knew that the 2023-2024 offseason would be critical in determining the direction of the franchise for years to come.
The Cardinals brass knew it too. Instead of sitting on their laurels, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and General Manager Michael Girsch got to work immediately, addressing the team's desperate need of pitching by signing three starting pitchers at the winter meetings.
As the offseason progressed, the Cardinals made it clear that they were looking for clubhouse leadership and stressed the importance of a winning culture among the team for 2024. To illustrate this point, the team signed several former Cardinals as coaches and another as a player. The Cardinals also beefed up their front office with the hiring of an analytics guru to provide a fresh perspective on the team. On a lesser scale, the Cardinals dipped into the Rule 5 draft, grabbing a bullpen reinforcement and a few minor league depth pieces.
With the offseason winding down and Spring Training for the Cardinals set to commence on Feb. 24, the team looks revamped on the field, in the dugout and in the front office. How each move shakes out is anyone's guess, but the Cardinals are banking on these acquisitions to turn the team around 180 degrees. This is how I would grade each major offseason move that the Cardinals made.