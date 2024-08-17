No, Mike Shildt wouldn't lead the 2024 Cardinals to more success than Oliver Marmol

Last year, the Padres finished 82-80. They then got rid of Soto, Carpenter, Snell, Lugo, and Hader.



They then promoted Mike Shildt to manager and now have the 3rd best record in the NL.



