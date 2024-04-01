John Mozeliak sounds defensive when asked about former Cardinals' manager Mike Shildt
The St. Louis Cardinals head to San Diego to face off against the Padres and their former manager, Mike Shildt.
The St. Louis Cardinals remain out west for their second series of the season against the San Diego Padres. This series is interesting primarily because it will be the first time that Mike Shildt, the Padres' new manager, will face off against his former team.
Shildt was surprisingly fired as the Cardinals' manager after the 2021 season. He was the National League manager of the year in 2019, and he placed third in voting in 2021. Shildt was able to lead the 2019 team to a 17-game win streak to make the playoffs that year.
Mike Shildt was not able to finish out his contract after the 2021 season due to "philosophical differences" according to John Mozeliak. Shildt, 58, went against the front office's wishes from time to time, so John Mozeliak wanted to insert a more agreeable manager in Oliver Marmol.
On Tom Ackerman's show, Sports on a Sunday Morning, Mozeliak was asked about the upcoming series. Mo's tone changed slightly when discussing the topic, almost to an agitated state. Ackerman asked if there are any additional emotions heading into a series where Mozeliak will see his last two managers square off.
"I look at it as a baseball game, Tom. I don't know what else you want me to say. It's a business, and ultimately I have faith in Oli and what he's doing. We'll certainly approach (Sunday night's) game as most important. But I don't think you go into it with some sort of preset agenda because of who's managing or who you're competing against."- John Mozeliak
It's not often that you hear John Mozeliak get snippy with Ackerman, as their conversations tend to be fairly cordial. However, Mo's tone shift when asked about his former manager is noteworthy.
Even after nearly three years, there still appears to be some negative feelings toward Mike Shildt from John Mozeliak. Mike Shildt's departure was bemoaned by many fans, and his resurgence in San Diego paired with Marmol's failures last year has made the Cardinal loyal question John Mozeliak's decision-making when it comes to staffing.
The Cardinals will look to flip the script of the season against the retooled Padres. After leaving Los Angeles with just 1 win and a poor showing from all sides of the ball, Oliver Marmol and his players must show up in San Diego to ensure the 2024 season doesn't start the same way last year did.