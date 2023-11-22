Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt hired as the new manager of the Padres
A familiar face to Cardinals fans has a new role within his current organization
By Mason Keith
The San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday that Mike Shildt will be named manager for the 2024 season. Shildt has been with the organization over the past two seasons working in player development. Once Bob Melvin left for the San Francisco Giants, Shildt was rumored to be the favorite to take over for the Padres which became a reality. The 2019 NL Manager of the Year has a career record of 252-199 with playoff appearances from 2019, 2020, and 2021. He was unexpectedly fired after the 2021 season cited for "philosophical reasons".
The Cardinals followed up by hiring current manager Oliver Marmol who had a successful 2022 season which was filled with storybook moments. The season ended unceremoniously and left the entire Cardinals Nation shell-shocked. With an expected good year ahead in 2023, Marmol and the Cardinals had the team's worst season in over 30 years.
Many doubt the organization as a whole with a sense of direction that maybe Mike Shildt could see the writing on the wall. Many have doubts that Oliver Marmol is capable of managing the team going forward and that the Cardinals made the wrong decision by firing Mike Shildt.
There is much uncertainty with the Cardinals going into 2024. With many roster moves to be made, the team is not set and stone as of yet. Marmol should have a newly constructed pitching staff to work from and should have a better feel for the roster going forward. All that is known is, Mike Shildt has been given a second chance with the Padres and we look forward to seeing if he can turn their franchise in the right direction as well.