MLB Pipeline has snubbed multiple Cardinals from their 2024 Top 100 Prospect list
While three Cardinals made MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list, at least two names were clear snubs from their rankings.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for a rebound season in 2024, and they are relying on a lot of youth to get them back to their winning ways. While many scouting outlets around baseball have the Cardinals having five or six top 100 prospects in baseball, MLB Pipeline's list for 2024 just debuted and only featured three Cardinals on the entire list.
Unsurprisingly, SS Masyn Winn was rated the Cardinals' top prospect in their system and came in at number 43 on their top 100, while RHPs Tink Hence and Tekoah Roby joined him on the list as the 64th and 99th-ranked prospects.
The two most notable names that were snubbed from this list are OF Victor Scott II and 2B Thomas Saggese. Scott took off in a major way in 2023 with his development at the plate, 94 stole bases, and winning a minor league Gold Glove award. Saggese, who came over from the Rangers with Roby in the Jordan Montgomery/Chris Stratton trade, won the Texas League Most Valuable Player award and was almost unstoppable at the plate. In a poll of executives that MLB Pipeline did this offseason, Saggese was voted as one of the most underrated prospects in baseball, and his snub here further proves their point.
All of the other national prospect lists that people take stock in had Scott and Saggese on their lists, so it's very surprising to not see them make it here. At the end of the day, prospect lists are just prospect lists, but it's still notable that MLB Pipeline did not view the pair as top-100 guys.
Both Scott and Saggese will likely make their MLB debuts at some point in 2024, but depending on how long it takes for them to debut, they could move their way up onto the list with strong starts to the year.
Winn will lose his prospect eligibility early on in the season, so he will not qualify for the list very long. Both Tink Hence and Tekoah Roby are expected to start their seasons in Double-A, and each of them wants to take steps forward on the mound in 2024 to hopefully push for big league innings come 2025.