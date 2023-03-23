MLB Opening Day: How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023
Baseball (for real) is nearly back. Here's the best way to watch the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 if you've cut the cord.
MLB's 2023 Opening Day is nearly here, and we can't wait for baseball (meaningful baseball, that is) to be back on our television screens.
But then again, it's becoming more and more difficult to find a cheap, easy way to watch your favorite baseball team. Don't worry though - we've got you covered this season.
But first, let's review the key moves of the last few months.
Notable Additions: C Willson Contreras
Notable Losses: RHP Alex Reyes, LHP Jose Quintana, OF Corey Dickerson, 1B Albert Pujols, C Yadier Molina
The Cardinals say goodbye to two franchise legends in Molina and Pujols, but add to an already deep lineup with Contreras. St. Louis certainly got better in the offseason, and one would have to imagine the NL Central is theirs for the taking - maybe with some resistance from Milwaukee.
How To Watch The St. Louis Cardinals In 2023
Most of the Cardinals games are aired on Bally Sports Midwest, which has been a tricky network for a few years. But, if you're in St. Louis or the surrounding area, you can finally watch Bally Sports Midwest on fuboTV.
To be extra-sure, you can check out the entire directory of available channels by zip code on fuboTV's main page.
Not only will you get Bally Sports Midwest, but you'll also get staples like ESPN, FS1 and MLB Network along with all your local channels.
Packages start at $74.99 per month, but there are plenty of add-ons should you want to fully customize your TV watching.
You can start a week-long free-trial today.
2023 St. Louis Cardinals Gear
If you're looking to add some depth to your clothing lineup this season, be sure to check out Fanatics. Not only do they have the latest jerseys, shirts and hats, but you'll also find a large collection of autographed memorabilia and rotating selection of clearance items.
Hey, who doesn't like looking great AND saving money?
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.