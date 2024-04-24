MLB insider lists interesting candidate to replace Cardinals' manager Oli Marmol
If Oliver Marmol is fired by the end of the season, there are plenty of candidates available to replace him. One listed by an insider is curious.
Fansided's Robert Murray recently released a list of people who could replace President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol in the next year or two. Mozeliak is under contract through the 2025 season, and Marmol was just given an extension that will run through the 2026 season.
Mo will run the course of his agreement; Marmol's future is a little bit murkier. If the Cardinals continue to struggle and underperform, Marmol may not see August as a manager. If the team flips the script and makes it to the playoffs, his job security rises.
Chaim Bloom, Randy Flores, and Mike Girsch are all viable candidates to take over as President of Baseball Operations after Mozeliak departs. It will be a highly-coveted position, and outside candidates will be interviewed, but these 3 internal executives will have a leg up throughout the process.
The replacements for manager Oliver Marmol, should he be fired this season, were slightly more intriguing.
One such replacement listed for Marmol is Alex Cora. Cora, 48, is currently the manager of the Boston Red Sox. He was a part of the Houston Astros 2017 cheating scandal, and the Red Sox fired him for his role in the improprieties. He also served a one-year suspension during the COVID-shortened 2020 season that was handed down by Major League Baseball and Rob Manfred.
Once his suspension was lifted, the Boston Red Sox re-hired Cora. He has a career 453-380 record as a manager in Boston, and he was at the helm during the Red Sox's World Series Championship run in 2018. Cora is a free agent manager this offseason.
Chaim Bloom's inclusion in the front office plays in Cora's favor. If Bloom replaces Mozeliak, Cora may be at the top of his list. Whether Marmol gets fired or plays out the remainder of the 2024 season only to be fired, Chaim Bloom will play a role in finding Marmol's replacement.
In addition to Cora, Murray listed former Cardinal player and bench coach Skip Schumaker as a suitable successor. Schumaker's contract was recently voided by the Miami Marlins, so he becomes a free-agent manager this offseason.
Regardless of who replaces Mozeliak and Marmol, the position will surely be one that is sought out by executives and coaches throughout the league.