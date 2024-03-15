The Cardinals baffle their entire fanbase with shocking Oli Marmol extension
The Cardinals have signed Oliver Marmol to a two-year contract extension
By Andrew Wang
The St. Louis Cardinals have shocked fans this afternoon by signing manager Oli Marmol to a two-year contract extension. After an abysmal 2023 season where the Cardinals lost an uncharacteristic 91 games, most assumed Marmol was on the hot seat, as another bad season would be completely unacceptable. However, it looks like Marmol has the backing of the players and the front office as he'll presumably manage the team in 2024 and beyond.
It's an interesting move for the Cardinals as 2024 appeared to be a make-or-break season for Marmol's future in St. Louis. If the Cardinals have another bad season, it would be shocking to see them hang onto Oli for another two years, but it shows the faith they have in him and the team to turn it around in 2024. The extension isn't a guarantee of job security for Marmol either, as Mike Matheny was fired just one year into his three-year extension, so it's still possible for Oli to be fired after the 2024 season although less likely.
Personally, I don't think Marmol was at fault for the Cardinals' poor season in 2023. As John Mozeliak has stated, there were glaring issues with the roster construction and starting rotation that were impossible for Marmol to navigate. With more pitching depth presumably added, I have faith in Marmol to turn it around in 2024. After all, he led the Cardinals in 2022 during one of the most successful seasons in recent memory.
With the Cardinals' failures in 2023, it's fair for fans to be skeptical of this decision, but it's unfair to pin all the struggles in 2023 on Marmol. Player performance and roster construction were mostly to blame. Players have come out in support of him, and there's no indication that he ever lost the clubhouse as many have speculated. After a magical season in 2022, I have faith that Marmol will help the team succeed in 2024 and beyond, and I trust this decision by the front office.