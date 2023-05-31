Miles Mikolas is quietly pitching like an All-Star once again for the Cardinals
By Josh Jacobs
While the rest of the rotation has been rocky at best, Miles Mikolas is emerging as the leader this staff needs
After receiving a two-year extension during Spring Training from the St. Louis Cardinals, the 34-year-old Miles Mikolas seemed to be showing his age at the beginning of the regular season. This left real room for questions about whether or not the Cardinals made the right decision extending Mikolas.
Well, over his last seven starts, Mikolas is 4-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched. He's averaging just over 6 innings per start during that stretch and has gone at least seven innings in his last three outings. He's been quietly pitching like the ace the Cardinals desperately need.
No, I'm not saying Mikolas should be their number-one starter after the trade deadline, but he is producing like one right now and could be regaining his ground as a very good number-two starter in this league. And that is huge for this Cardinals team.
Right now, the Cardinals finally have a starter they can rely on every fifth day to give them innings, and to do some in a very effective way. Mikolas' last seven starts have all given the Cardinals a great chance to win, and that is all you can ask for from your starting pitching.
You may be thinking "Okay, but that's just one starter", which is true, but even one eleveated performance in a pitching staff can help raise the game of others. Much of this season, the Cardinals were barely getting five innings, if even, from their rotation, and the bullpen was being taxed because of it and there was a ton of pressure on the lineup. Mikolas helps the Cardinals win even when the lineup isn't sharp, and he helps rest the bullpen for other days to come.
What a great development for the Cardinals. Even if there is a bit of regression for Mikolas coming, he has still bounced back in a big way and raises the ceiling of this team.