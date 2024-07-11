Looks like I was wrong about Cardinals' slugger Nolan Gorman
By Curt Bishop
Just a few days ago, I was fully convinced that Nolan Gorman needed to go down to Triple-A. His month of June was quite horrendous, and he was seemingly overmatched every time he came to the plate. His average even dipped below .200.
However, it's been a different story in the month of July so far. In his last seven games, Gorman is hitting .478 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .739 slugging percentage. His bat came alive in Pittsburgh last week when he hit a grand slam in the series opener, which proved to be the difference in the game as the Cardinals won by a final score of 7-4.
One game wasn't enough to change my perspective, and he was given the night off on Friday as the Cardinals began their series against the Nationals. But after the Cardinals began to chip away at their five-run deficit, Gorman was subbed in as a pinch hitter. All he did was pick up two hits, both of which scored a run and one that put the Cardinals ahead 6-5. St. Louis won 7-6.
And so, now that the series is over, I can confidently say that I was wrong about Gorman needing to be sent down to the minors.
Nolan Gorman has silenced his doubters
In addition to his heroics on Friday night, Gorman had three hits on Saturday and two hits on Sunday and Monday as the Cardinals took the series from the Nationals. It's safe to say that this series win would have been much harder for St. Louis had Gorman not been in the lineup.
Perhaps all Gorman needed was a fresh month. He's on fire to start July, and if his bat is going, that can significantly improve the offense and give this team a chance to stay in the mix for the postseason.
We all saw what Gorman could do last season, and it's clear now that the month of June was not a representation of what kind of player he truly is. There are always ways he can improve, but I think what we're seeing now is a more accurate depiction of who he is.
While I was convinced he needed to go down, I'm certainly happy that he has proven me wrong, and I would love for him to continue to prove me wrong and keep coming through in the clutch. Let's hope he continues to silence the doubters and show what kind of player he can be.