Jordan Walker may be slugging his way back into the Cardinals' immediate plans

Jordan Walker took on a minor stance and approach change. Front leg more open and hiding belt much more on the load



Pitchers counts, before and after 7/23

Swing%: 63% --> 67%

Whiff%: 19% --> 32%

90thEV: 105 --> 108

xDamage: .292 --> .488



