Jordan Walker may be slugging his way back into the Cardinals' immediate plans
By Josh Jacobs
Just as I began writing this piece, Jordan Walker hit ANOTHER bomb for the Memphis Redbirds, putting him on a scorching hot pace that may earn him a call-up and back into the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup this week.
Walker's bomb today is fresh off this performance last night where he crushed a baseball to left field for a three-run homer and collected a triple as well. Walker's 2024 season as a whole has been frustrating and felt like multiple steps in the wrong direction, but he appears to be hitting his stride again.
Prior to today's game, Walker was slashing .347/.396/.653 with eight extra-base hits, good for a 165 wRC+ and .447 wOBA since July 30th. To say that he's been on fire would be a massive understatement. Last night's game saw Walker have a season-high three barrels, with his home run, triple, and flyout all having optimal launch angles and exit velocities of 105.4 MPH or higher.
@JacobE_STL captured the stance and approach change on X, as you can see with your eyes some adjustments that Walker has made at the plate that seem to be contributing to his upward trajectory. Since 7/23, Walker's 90th percentile exit velocity and xDamage have ballooned as he has swung harder and more confidently at the plate.
This Cardinals lineup needs more difference-makers, guys who can do the kind of damage that Walker is right now. I've honestly found it unlikely that Walker would get called back to St. Louis this year based on how things had been going most of the summer, but Walker seems confident again, he's producing, and frankly, the Cardinals need him right now.
If the Cardinals believe Walker needs more time to bake then I don't think it's worth rushing him. But unlike other prospects, Walker already has 532 Major League plate appearances, and the last four months of his rookie year saw him producing 20% better than league average. If he appears to be figuring things out now at the plate, then we already know he's been able to make it work at the big-league level as well.
Figuring out the corresponding roster move for Walker is complicated, but it should not deter them from making the move if they believe Walker will help them right now. Nolan Gorman has struggled big time most of the season and could use a quick demotion to reset things, and frankly, Lars Nootbaar has been struggling for most of the season as well. I don't see the Cardinals designating Matt Carpenter for an assignment, and although it feels right to do that with Brandon Crawford, they'd need to replace him with someone who could play shortstop.
The Cardinals have to get better offensively across the board, but their biggest struggles could both potentially be improved upon with Walker - power and production against left-handed pitching. The Cardinals badly need another right-handed bat on this roster, and Walker sure seems like the guy who could fit the bill right now.
Keep your eyes on the transaction log, as we may be seeing Walker return to St. Louis very soon.