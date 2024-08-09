3 right-handed hitters in the minors who could help the Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals' struggles against left-handed pitching have been well documented. Prior to games on August 7th, the team was 27th in all of baseball with a wRC+ of just 83 against left-handed pitchers. Their team OPS of .643 is the 3rd-worst in the league. No matter which stat you turn to, the Cardinals are one of the worst-hitting teams against left-handed pitching in baseball.
Teams are taking note of this, as the Cardinals have faced a left-handed starter in eight of their last 13 games; they are 5-8 in said games. John Mozeliak attempted to correct this weakness during the trade deadline by acquiring Tommy Pham, a player who is slashing .279/.372/.529 against lefties.
However, Pham's inclusion alone hasn't been enough to boost the team's output against southpaws. While more production from cornerstones Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be ideal, that doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon. Also, there will be no further outside acquisitions by the team since the trade deadline has already passed.
Therefore, the team will have to look from within to solve their woes against left-handed pitchers. The organization has plenty of capable players in the minor leagues who have hit quite well against lefties, and some have even already made their major league debuts. Finding a spot on the major league roster for said prospects could get tricky, but moves can be made on the 26-man roster to make space.
I've opted not to include Ivan Herrera and Jose Fermin on this list. Both players could easily find a spot on the roster, as Fermin could replace Nolan Gorman, and Herrera could join the catching duo of Willson Contreras and Pedro Pages. In fact, Herrera could swap directly with Pages. However, Herrera has a .650 OPS against lefties in the majors this year and a .643 OPS against lefties at AAA. Fermin has just a .630 OPS against left-handed pitchers. Neither would make a dramatic change to the team's fortunes against southpaws.