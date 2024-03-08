Jordan Montgomery indicates a desire to pitch in a market "like St. Louis"
One of the top free-agent pitchers is still in search of his future team, but he is struggling to find the perfect place to reside
By Mason Keith
Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and 2023 World Series champion Jordan Montgomery is somehow still available to all 30 MLB teams with only a couple weeks until opening day. It is baffling that the Scott Boras client has not locked in a lucrative multi-year deal after his recent 2023 postseason performance. With many teams already seeing injuries with pitchers during spring training, it is only a matter of time until a desperate team calls Boras and gets Montgomery signed.
In search of his next home, Montgomery has not been very public about what teams he is negotiating with. The only known team to be reported having discussions with him is the Boston Red Sox. With his wife being a medical student in the Boston area, the match makes perfect sense. But why hasn't a deal been done yet? Lucas Giolitto is out for potentially all of 2024 and the Red Sox are losing their fans over not committing to the "full throttle" idea for the off-season. They are at this point the best fit for Montgomery and this deal should have been completed as of yesterday. But now we are finding out why he has not signed with Boston.
ESPN's Buster Olney recently spoke with The Michael Kay show and discussed the market situation with the remaining two aces in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. With Montgomery, he especially mentioned how Montgomery has a preference to pitch for a smaller market team. For example, he named dropped smaller markets like Texas and like St. Louis.
Not sure how the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is considered a small market, but maybe that is his public outcry to return to the Rangers. But with Cardinals fans in the shadows thinking the Jordan Montgomery chapter has finally closed, maybe there is another page in the book.
With Sonny Gray out for the impending future with his hamstring strain, the Cardinals are rolling serious dice in the hope of starting the season with their remaining staff and depth. Gray was the only provided certainty with the 2024 staff and the team is now one of the desperate teams for a true ace to lead the team. John Mozeliak will act in his true nature and will display confidence with his current roster construction.
But with an effective pitcher with postseason success still available that you also have history with, a reunion is very much still in play for Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals.