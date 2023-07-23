Is Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol on the Hot Seat?
The Cardinals are in the midst of one of their worst seasons ever. Blame has been pointed in many directions, particularly at manager Oliver Marmol.
The Case for Keeping Marmol
Despite Marmol's player disputes, the clubhouse, particularly its leaders, have his back. Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado have all spoken highly about Marmol. These three veteran leaders hold the clubhouse together. Their support of the manager goes a long way, particularly with the other 23 players on the roster.
Willson Contreras even "forgave" Marmol. Their long discussion back in early June after Contreras's role was being re-evaluated shows that while Marmol can make confusing decisions, he's willing to work with the players after the fact.
Marmol is very familiar with the organization and its ways. He was drafted by the organization in 2007 and became a coach quickly in the minors in 2011. He has spent his entire professional career within the Cardinals' organization. His success paired with his young age make a recipe for long-term success in the majors.
Marmol is also able to stay up-to-date on statistics and analysis. He is willing to work with both the scouts who see the players, and the "nerds" who analyze the players. Lastly, Marmol is willing to communicate openly (sometimes to a fault) with players, coaches, and media members. Communication, synergy, and